Cricket Australia 'Grateful' to BCCI for Facilitating Aussie Players' Return

Cricket Australia is ‘grateful’ to the BCCI for helping its players to land safely at home, after the IPL 2021 suspension and a flight ban left them in the lurch. Cricket Australia’s interim CEO Nick Hockley couldn’t thank the Indian cricket body enough.”We’re delighted. We’re really grateful to the BCCI for getting them home quickly and safely. I haven’t spoken to them since they’ve landed, but obviously we’ve been in text exchange and I’m sure they’ll be very relieved and very appreciative to be home,” Sydney Morning Herald quoted Hockley as saying.

Australian players were stationed in Maldives after the tournament was cancelled due to the rising cases of Covid-19 within the bio-bubble. A 32-man Aussie contingent then made his way to Maldives facilitated by the BCCI, however Michael Hussey remains in India and will land in Australia very soon. He had tested positive for Covid-19 with team colleague Laxmipati Balaji.

Earlier ESPNcricinfo had reported that Hussey will fly a commercial flight via Doha. The rest of the Australian contingent, including Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins, is in Maldives, having been flown there after the IPL. They will take a chartered flight to Australia, arranged by the BCCI. All of them will have to quarantine in Australia upon arrival.

“The public will see our best Australian cricketers as almost superheroes. They’re brilliant athletes, great cricketers but they’re human beings,” Todd Greenberg, the ACA chief executive was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “Some of them are fathers and husbands, and they’re under enormous amounts of stress. Some deal with it differently. This will probably be an experience they will never forget. We will help them when they come home. Some will cope with it really well, others will need support and counselling and that’s what we’ll do.

