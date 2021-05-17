CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Cricket Australia 'Grateful' to BCCI for Felicitating Aussie Players' Return

Cricket Australia 'Grateful' to BCCI for Felicitating Aussie Players' Return

Cricket Australia 'Grateful' to BCCI for Felicitating Aussie Players' Return

The Australian contingent was stuck in Maldives as IPL 2021 was called off due to the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Cricket Australia is ‘grateful’ to the BCCI for helping its players to land safely at home, after the IPL 2021 suspension and a flight ban left them in the lurch. Cricket Australia’s interim CEO Nick Hockley couldn’t thank the Indian cricket body enough.”We’re delighted. We’re really grateful to the BCCI for getting them home quickly and safely. I haven’t spoken to them since they’ve landed, but obviously we’ve been in text exchange and I’m sure they’ll be very relieved and very appreciative to be home,” Sydney Morning Herald quoted Hockley as saying.

Also Read: Pravin Amre Interview: On Prithvi Shaw Justifying the Talent God Has Given Him & Rishabh Pant’s Growing Stature

Australian players were stationed in Maldives after the tournament was cancelled due to the rising cases of Covid-19 within the bio-bubble. A 32-man Aussie contingent then made his way to Maldives felicitated by the BCCI, however Michael Hussey remains in India and will land in Australia very soon. He had tested positive for Covid-19 with team colleague Laxmipati Balaji.

Also read: Smith, Warner And Cummins Return as Australia Name Jumbo Squad For West Indies Tour

Earlier ESPNcricinfo had reported that Hussey will fly a commercial flight via Doha. The rest of the Australian contingent, including Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins, is in Maldives, having been flown there after the IPL. They will take a chartered flight to Australia, arranged by the BCCI. All of them will have to quarantine in Australia upon arrival.

“The public will see our best Australian cricketers as almost superheroes. They’re brilliant athletes, great cricketers but they’re human beings,” Todd Greenberg, the ACA chief executive was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “Some of them are fathers and husbands, and they’re under enormous amounts of stress. Some deal with it differently. This will probably be an experience they will never forget. We will help them when they come home. Some will cope with it really well, others will need support and counselling and that’s what we’ll do.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches