Cricket Australia Hint They Will Reinvestigate Ball Tampering Saga if New Information Emerges

With Cameron Bancroft suggesting that Australian bowlers in the Cape Town Test of 2018 were aware of the ball being tampered, Cricket Australia have hinted that the case could be reopened if they’re presented with new information.

Cameron Bancroft Drops Bombshell, Hints Bowlers Knew of Ball-Tampering

Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and David Warner were suspended by Cricket Australia for the ball tampering incident. Smith was the captain and in the know of the illegal act, while Warner was the one who had instructed Bancroft to carry out the act. The trio bore the brunt of the cricket fraternity’s ire, as they were slammed for ‘cheating’ on Day 3 of the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

Sacked Coach WV Raman Cries Foul, Alleges Smear Campaign Against Him

While it was Bancroft who rubbed the ball against a sandpaper, Australian cricket has for so long maintained that no one other than the trio, including the bowlers, were aware. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Marsh were the Australian bowlers in that game.

However, Bancroft dropped a bombshell saying it was self-explanatory that the Australian bowlers had the first hand knowledge of ball tampering. The 28-year-old made this statement to the an English daily The Guardian in Durham where he is currently busy playing in a county championship.

“Yeah, look, all I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part. Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory,” Bancroft said. “I guess one thing I learnt through the journey and being responsible is that’s where the buck stops [with Bancroft himself]. Had I had better awareness I would have made a much better decision.” When inquired further, he reiterated: “Uh… yeah, look, I think, yeah, I think it’s pretty probably self-explanatory.”

Following the revelation, a Cricket Australia spokesperson told Fox Cricket on Saturday night that they will investigate further if there is new information.

“CA has maintained all along that if anyone is in possession of new information in regards to the Cape Town Test of 2018 they should come forward and present it.

“The investigation conducted at the time was detailed and comprehensive. Since then, no one has presented new information to CA that casts doubt on the investigation’s findings.”

Following this incident, heads rolled and several senior Cricket Australia officials including then coach Darren Lehmann resigned or were sacked.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here