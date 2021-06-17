Cricket Australia Hopes Aussie Players Will Prioritise National Duties Over IPL

Cricket Australia is expecting that its players will prioritise national duties over the Indian Premier League which will resume in September-October this year in the United Arab Emirates. Australia is planning a T20I tri-series with West Indies and Afghanistan during the same period and has hoped that all its national stars will be seen in action if the trilateral tournament does take place before the T20I World Cup in India.

Cricket Australia’s national selector Trevor Hohns said he “would certainly hope” the Aussies to forgo the remainder of the IPL season for national representation. “However, it will certainly depend on their commitments and what we think they should be committing to regarding their Australian commitments at that time,” Hohns told cricket.com.au.

The national selector also informed that the matter is yet to be taken before the players, but has to be “addressed in the future”. Cricket Australia was also shocked when its seven key players decided to opt-out of the upcoming limited-overs series against Bangladesh and West Indies.

David Warner, Glen Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson and Daniel Sams have made themselves unavailable for the white-ball tours. Moreover, Steve Smith has been rested as he is recovering from elbow injury that recurred during the IPL season earlier this year.

Hohns, however, termed the decision of these seven players “varied and legitimate”. “It’s a little bit frustrating, but at the same time we have to respect, and we do respect and understand the reasons for making themselves unavailable at this time,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the second and final phase of the IPL is expected to start around mid-September in the UAE. This year’s edition was suspended midway after the bio-bubble was breached following some players and staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here