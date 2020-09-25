CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Cricket Australia Postpone Afghanistan Test, New Zealand ODIs; India Series Unchanged

Cricket Australia have confirmed the postponement of their maiden Test match against Afghanistan and the three-match ODI series against New Zealand until the 2021-22 season due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

  • IANS
  • Updated: September 25, 2020, 2:38 PM IST
Cricket Australia Postpone Afghanistan Test, New Zealand ODIs; India Series Unchanged

Cricket Australia have confirmed the postponement of their maiden Test match against Afghanistan and the three-match ODI series against New Zealand until the 2021-22 season due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the speculative schedule released by Cricket Australia last May, the Test against Afghanistan would have been played in late November. However, because of the rescheduling of the 2020 Indian Premier League season, which is due to finish on November 10, it would have been difficult for the Australian players taking part in the cash-rich league to then serve the mandatory two-week quarantine required upon entering Australia before the Test was due to start.

Similarly, Australia were scheduled to host Black Caps for a three-match ODI series (which initially also included a T20I) in Adelaide, Canberra, Hobart and Sydney from late January. However, that also now stands postponed until next summer.

"Cricket Australia looks forward to working with our good friends at the Afghanistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket to deliver the matches at a time when, hopefully, the restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic have eased," CA's interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley said on Friday as per cricket.com.au.

"We all worked incredibly hard to make the series happen this summer, but the challenges around international travel and quarantine restrictions ultimately convinced all parties that the series would need to be played at a later date," he added.

Australia will now only host India for a full series this summer. The series will include four Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is.

"CA looks forward to welcoming the Indian men's team for a full schedule of matches this summer in what promises to be an incredible contest across all three formats," said Hockley.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches