Cricket Australia Postpone T20I Series Against West Indies in October

Melbourne: Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday it had agreed with the West Indies Cricket Board to postpone the Twenty20 series against the Caribbeans scheduled in October.
ALSO READ | Pulling Out of Australia Tour in 2008 Would Have Set a Bad Example: Anil Kumble
Australia were to host West Indies in three warmup matches in Queensland ahead of the T20 World Cup, which has been postponed by the International Cricket Council because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In light of this development, and given the preference to host the warm-up three-match T20 series against the West Indies to coincide with the rescheduled T20 World Cup in Australia (which will take place in either 2021 or 2022), it has been agreed to postpone the matches,” CA said in a statement.
The pandemic has forced much of cricket’s global schedule to be cancelled or suspended due to the logistical problems brought by travel restrictions and border controls.
Australia postponed a proposed two-test tour of Bangladesh in June which was part of the ICC’s World Test Championship and are working on rescheduling a delayed tour to England for limited overs matches in September.
This also means that India's T20I series, scheduled later in October will also be cancelled, with IPL taking place at that time.
On the other hand, India tour Australia in December, and would likely fly Down Under, soon after the culmination of the IPL.
ALSO READ | India Has the Bowling to Rattle Australia Even With Steve Smith and David Warner: Gautam Gambhir
Also, the tickets sold for the now-postponed ICC T20 World Cup will remain valid if Australia hosts the edition in 2021 instead of India.
In case the event is shifted to 2022, all ticket-holders will be entitled to a full refund, the ICC stated on its website on Monday night after postponing the mega-event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament was to be held in October-November but will now be conducted later because of the pandemic.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Cricket Australia Postpone T20I Series Against West Indies in October
Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday it had agreed with the West Indies Cricket Board to postpone the Twenty20 series against the Caribbeans scheduled in October.
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings