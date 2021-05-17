- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
Cricket Australia Reaches Out to Cameron Bancroft Over Sandpaper Gate Revelations
After the statements made by Cameron Bancroft, over the 2018 Sandpaper Gate, Cricket Australia has stepped in and reached out to the batsman. Bancroft had recently suggested that there were a few bowlers who too were aware of ball-tampering, apart from David Warner and Steve Smith. According to a report in Wion, the CA now wants to clear out the mess and has reached out to him.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 17, 2021, 2:20 PM IST
After the statements made by Cameron Bancroft, over the 2018 Sandpaper Gate, Cricket Australia has stepped in and reached out to the batsman. Bancroft had recently suggested that there were a few bowlers who too were aware of ball-tampering, apart from David Warner and Steve Smith. According to a report in Wion, the CA now wants to clear out the mess and has reached out to him.
ALSO READ – ‘Not Able to Cough or Sleep on Tummy’ – Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Injury From a Shoaib Akhtar Delivery That Went Unnoticed For Months
“Yes, CA’s Integrity Team has reached out to Cameron ” a source in Cricket Australia told WION on Monday. Bancroft is currently in England, playing for County side Durham.
Earlier, he had said, “Yeah, look, all I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part. Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory,” Bancroft told The Guardian.
“I guess one thing I learnt through the journey and being responsible is that’s where the buck stops [with Bancroft himself]. Had I had better awareness I would have made a much better decision.”
About the role of the bowlers in the whole episode, Bancroft had said, “Uh… yeah, look, I think, yeah, I think it’s pretty probably self-explanatory.”
The entire incident had happened in March 2018 when Australia were playing a Test match against South Africa at the Newlands. A video of Bancroft had gone viral where he was seen rubbing sandpaper on the ball. Later, for their actions, Bancroft, Smith and Warner were banned for nine months and a year.
Meanwhile, former Australian captain Michael Clarke has said, “If you are playing sport at the highest level you know your tools that good it’s not funny. Can you imagine that ball being thrown back to the bowler and the bowler not knowing about it? Please.”
ALSO READ – Smith, Warner And Cummins Return as Australia Name Jumbo Squad For West Indies Tour
“I love how the articles in the paper are, ‘It is such a big surprise that Cameron Bancroft has made a …’ Actually, if you read his quotes, it is not what he did say as what he didn’t say in regards to other people knowing about ‘sandpapergate’,” he said.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
