Cricket Australia Reveals Schedule for Big Bash League 2020-21 Season

Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday revealed the schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season of their premier T20 tournament Big Bash League (BBL).

Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday revealed the schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season of their premier T20 tournament Big Bash League (BBL). The schedule has matches pencilled in to be played at Tasmania, Queensland, Canberra and Adelaide as the sport's governing body is hopeful that the respective states in the country will continue to ease border restrictions in the coming days to make movement of players, officials and the like possible. It is also worth noting that although revised dates, start times and matchups for all 56 regular season games was announced, venues were confirmed only for the first 21 matches up until December 31.

News in Australia suggests that movement restrictions across borders will be eased by December 10, meaning officials will wait and watch before announcing fixtures for the rest of the season.

And while complete freedom of movement around Australia is still not possible due to the pandemic, only seven of the first 21 games will be played at neutral venues.

"We are working through scenarios for the 35 regular season matches and finals series to be played in the new year with our partners and government bodies," Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues, said in a statement.

"An announcement on these venues will be made in the coming weeks.This is without doubt the most complex fixturing task ever undertaken by the League and we are excited with where it has landed.

"It has been a difficult year for so many people around Australia and we look forward to bringing the BBL to every state, should border conditions allow us to."

Information about ticket sales and crowd capacities at each venue is yet to be announced.

