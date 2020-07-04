Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Raptors *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Raptors
v/s
Moravian CC
Moravian CC

Brno Raptors elected to bat
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 25, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

1ST INN

Empire CC *

3/1 (0.5)

Empire CC
v/s
Helsinki Cricket Club
Helsinki Cricket Club

Helsinki Cricket Club elected to field

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Cricket Australia, Top Players End One-Month Impasse and Agree on Revenue Projections

Australia's top cricketers have reached agreement with Cricket Australia that it should postpone its assessment of future revenue

Associated Press |July 4, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
Cricket Australia, Top Players End One-Month Impasse and Agree on Revenue Projections

Sydney: Australia's top cricketers have reached agreement with Cricket Australia that it should postpone its assessment of future revenue during the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement announced Saturday ended a one month impasse which followed the national body's projection in June of an almost 50 percent drop in revenue in the 2020-2021 financial year.

Cricket Australia has now removed the forecast and the Australian Cricketers' Association has withdrawn its notice of dispute over the Australian Cricket Revenue (ACR) forecast.

Australia's leading players are paid on a revenue-sharing model which means the revenue projection eventually might impact salaries for contracted men and women.

Cricket Australia was required under a memorandum of understanding with the players' union to provide a revenue projection by the end of April. It was then agreed to defer the projection for a month.

Under the new agreement CA will be able to provide a new projection later in the financial year when the prospects for the coming summer are clearer.

Cricket Australia officials are hopeful its big revenue-earners - a tour by India and the Big Bash League - will be able to be played in full stadiums. But a spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria state has caused new uncertainty and it is unlikely the Twenty20 World Cup will go ahead.

"Calculating revenue projections 12 months ahead during a once-in-a-century pandemic has not been without its challenges," CA said in a statement.  "But we believe we have arrived at a position that provides all parties with greater certainty about how to navigate the next year.

"The ACR will be reassessed in due course, providing time to better assess the financial impact of the pandemic and calculate a clear projection for the year ahead."

australiaAustralian Cricketers AssociationAustralian playerscricket australia

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more