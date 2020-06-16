Cricket Australia's Kevin Roberts Steps Down, Interim CEO Announced by Board
Cricket Australia Chief Executive Kevin Roberts has resigned from his post with immediate effect and is replaced by interim CEO Nick Hockley, the governing body said on its website on Tuesday. Hockley is the Chief Executive of the ICC T20 World Cup also.
