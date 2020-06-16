Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Cricket Australia's Kevin Roberts Steps Down, Interim CEO Announced by Board

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Kevin Roberts has resigned from his post with immediate effect and is replaced by interim CEO Nick Hockley, the governing body said on its website on Tuesday. Hockley is the Chief Executive of the ICC T20 World Cup also.

Cricketnext Staff |June 16, 2020, 8:26 AM IST
Cricket Australia's Kevin Roberts Steps Down, Interim CEO Announced by Board

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Kevin Roberts has resigned from his post with immediate effect and is replaced by interim CEO Nick Hockley, the governing body said on its website on Tuesday. Hockley is the Chief Executive of the ICC T20 World Cup also.

"It's been a privilege to lead and serve the sport I love as CEO of Cricket Australia," said Roberts. "Our team of staff and players are outstanding people who contribute so much to the game and I'm proud of what we've achieved together.

"I'd like to thank the army of volunteers in communities across the country who are the lifeblood of our sport, enabling kids to experience the game and to dream about emulating their heroes in our national teams. As a lifelong and passionate member of the cricket community, I look forward to seeing the game thrive into the future."

Board's chairman Earl Eddings thanked Roberts and added that they will conduct an international search for a suitable candidate to replace him.

"Kevin has worked tirelessly since taking on the role in difficult circumstances in 2018, and particularly during the challenges of the past few months," Eddings said. "He is a man of principle who has always put the best interests of cricket first. We wish him all the best for his future.

"Cricket, like all national sports, has been going through a period of significant change and - in recent months we have had the added uncertainty delivered by COVID-19.

"The entire cricket community has been affected and difficult decisions have been - and will continue to be necessary - to ensure that cricket at every level is in the best shape it can be now and in the future.

"It is essential that Cricket Australia continues to provide strong leadership and works constructively with everyone who has an interest in the future of the game - the players, all employees, the state associations, commercial partners and supporters.

cricket australiaIndia vs AustraliaKevin Robertsnick hockleyt2o world cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more