Cricket Australia, in the times of coronavirus is going through a financial crisis, and its biggest casualty might be its chief executive Kevin Roberts, as the board reconsiders deep staff cuts.
Roberts had taken over from James Sutherland after the infamous ball-tampering episode in 2018.
According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, the formal announcement shall be made by Wednesday.
The reports further suggest that the tension between the staff and the states is mounting, with associations pushing back on a proposed 45 per cent funding cut.
It is noteworthy that the bulk of the staff is working on minimum wages, while Roberts and his team have only taken a 20% cut in salaries.
Cricket Australia in April stood down 200 staff, with head coach Justin Langer demoted to a part-time pay.
Cricket Queensland has made the biggest cuts and 150 staff members have been stood down.
Roberts' contract is supposed to come to end next year, but if axed he would join Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle and NRL CEO Todd Greenberg as the high profile departures since the beginning of the pandemic.
Earlier, Kevin Roberts had downplayed the prospect of the Twenty20 World Cup going ahead in 2020, saying the October-November schedule was under “very high risk” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Obviously, we’ve been hopeful all along that it could be staged in October-November but you would have to say there is a very high risk about the prospect of that happening,” Roberts told reporters in a video call on Friday.
“In the event that that doesn’t happen, there are potential windows in the February-March period, October-November the following year."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Cricket Australia's Kevin Roberts to be Shown the Exit Door Due to Board's Financial Crisis: Report
Cricket Australia, in the times of coronavirus is going through a financial crisis, and its biggest casualty might be its chief executive Kevin Roberts, as the board reconsiders deep staff cuts.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings