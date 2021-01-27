Cricket Australia's Probe Confirms Indian Players Were Racially Abused

After Siraj was targeted again on the fourth day, six of the fans were ejected by the stadium authorities but the probe reveals they were not the culprit.

Cricket Australia's internal investigation has confirmed that Indian duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused at the SCG; however the six fans, who were ejected from the stadium in the aftermath of the incident, were not the culprit.The incident happened on the third day of the Sydney Test when Mohammed Siraj was subjected to racial slurs. Things gotten even worse as he was targeted again the very next day. Later on India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah too faced the brunt of racial slurs.

"CA confirms that members of the Indian cricket team were subjected to racial abuse," Sean Carroll, CA's Head of Integrity and Security, said. "CA's own investigation into the matter remains open, with CCTV footage, ticketing data and interviews with spectators still being analysed in an attempt to locate those responsible. Spectators who are found to have breached CA's Anti-Harassment Code face lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police," Australian cricket body said in a press release.

After Siraj was targeted again on the fourth day, six of the fans were ejected by the stadium authorities but the probe reveals they were not the culprit. The real culprits are still at large."CA's investigation concluded that the spectators filmed and/or photographed by the media in the Brewongle Stand concourse at the conclusion of the 86th over on day three of the Test did not engage in racist behaviour.

"CA is awaiting confirmation from NSW Police that it has completed its investigation into the matter and will not offer further comment until it is received."

"As stated at the time of the incident, CA has a zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms and, as hosts of the Border-Gavaskar series, apologises to the Indian men's cricket team," Carroll added.