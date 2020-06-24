Cricket Balls 'a Natural Vector of Disease' Says UK PM, Ruling Out Recreational Cricket

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said cricket balls are "a natural vector of disease", thus ruling out a return of recreational cricket in the country in the immediate future.
Johnson's statement, coming in response to a question from Member of Parliament Greg Clarke in the House of Commons, dashes hoped of an immediate resumption of for non-professional cricket leagues.
Clark, the Conservative MP for Tunbridge Wells, asked Johnson to clarify whether "the ban on cricket has come to an end".
"Cricket is perhaps our most socially-distanced team sport," he said. "We've lost half the summer but there is another half left to be enjoyed by players and spectators alike."
Johnson responded: "The problem with cricket as everybody understands [is] that the ball is a natural vector of disease, potentially at any rate. We've been round it many times with our scientific friends.
"At the moment, we're still working on ways to make cricket more Covid-secure but we can't change the guidance yet.
"I'd love to go the theatre again... I'd love to go to a restaurant, frankly. I'd love to get my hair cut. I'd love to play village cricket again and I want to stress that we are working on all of these things," Johnson, speaking at a Downing Street briefing later Tuesday, said.
"We're trying to make it work as fast as possible."
Johnson's comments will not hinder the resumption of international or county cricket in the country as they're 'elite' sports. England are set to play three Tests against West Indies in July, after which they will take on Pakistan.
