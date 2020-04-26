Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Cricket Can Wait, Start Schools and Colleges First: Kapil Dev on India-Pakistan Match

The world has come to a standstill with no immediate signs of resumption of sport of any kind. But sport can wait, feels the 61-year-old former India captain.

PTI |April 26, 2020, 9:53 AM IST
Cricket Can Wait, Start Schools and Colleges First: Kapil Dev on India-Pakistan Match

Reopening of schools and colleges once COVID-19 pandemic is under control is more important for the younger generation than resumption of sport which can take a back-seat for the time being, feels Kapil Dev.

The world has come to a standstill with no immediate signs of resumption of sport of any kind. But sport can wait, feels the 61-year-old former India captain.

"I am looking at the larger picture. Do you think cricket is the only issue we can talk about? I am rather worried about the children who are not being able to go to schools and colleges because that is our young generation,' kapil told YouTube channel 'Sports Tak'.

"So, I want schools to reopen first. Cricket, football will happen eventually," Kapil said.

The legendary all-rounder reiterated he is not in favour of a bilateral series between arch-rivals India and Pakistan to raise funds to deal with the pandemic as suggested by former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar.

Kapil said if Pakistan is so desperate to resume bilateral cricket with India then the country first stop anti-India activities at the border and instead spent that money in noble causes.

"You could be emotional and say that yes, India and Pakistan should play matches. Playing matches is not a priority at the moment. If you need the money, then you should stop the activities at the border," he said.

"The money which will be spent can be used to build hospitals and schools. If we really need money than we have so many religious organizations, they should come forward. It is their responsibility. We offer so much many when we visit the religious shrines, so they should help the government."

Akhtar had recently proposed a cricket match between India and Pakistan, always considered as a pie for broadcasters, to raise money for the sufferers of the pandemic in both the countries.

Coronavirus LockdownKapil Devworld after coronavirus

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more