Cricket Club of India To Host Mumbai ODI Instead of Wankhede Stadium

“Under the instructions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators, the fourth One-day International match between India and Windies scheduled on 29th October at Wankhede Stadium has been shifted to Cricket Club of India, Mumbai,” the BCCI release stated.
Earlier, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had opposed the Committee of Administrators' new complimentary tickets policy, according to which 90 percent of the tickets are supposed to be released for the public with only 10 percent complimentary passes for the host associations.
The CoA had formed a compromise formula by providing 600 tickets from the BCCI's share to resolve the issue but the MCA has stressed they need much more than that number for the fourth ODI at the Wankhede Stadium.
"We haven't taken any decision so far. But 600 tickets just won't be enough for us. We need 7,000 tickets because we need to give them to all our (330) club members, donors, government of Maharashtra, police, fire brigade, sports department, PWD," an MCA source was quoted as saying by Times of India on Monday (October 8).
Earlier, the venue for the second ODI between India and Windies had to be shifted from Indore to Visakhapatnam with Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association refusing to accept the new rules.
ODI Series Schedule:
21st October – First ODI at Guwahati
24th October – Second ODI at Visakhapatnam
27th October – Third ODI at Pune
29th October – Fourth ODI at CCI, Mumbai
1st November – Fifth ODI at Thiruvananthapuram
First Published: October 12, 2018, 4:38 PM IST