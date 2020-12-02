- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
'England Experimenting With Live Data System' - Buttler Explains Analyst's Coded Information to Morgan
England are trialing a system where coded information is passed from the team's performance analyst to captain Eoin Morgan during their limitedovers matches against South Africa, vicecaptain Jos Buttler said.
- Reuters
- Updated: December 2, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
England are trialing a system where coded information is passed from the team’s performance analyst to captain Eoin Morgan during their limited-overs matches against South Africa, vice-captain Jos Buttler said.
England analyst Nathan Leamon had placed a series of numbers and letters on clipboards on the team’s dressing room balcony to give Morgan suggestions for the on-field match-ups during South Africa’s innings in the third T20 win in Cape Town on Tuesday.
The tourists have cleared the use of coded messages with the match referee and anti-corruption officials.
“(Leamon) was calling out the EuroMillions numbers – the lads were checking their tickets!” Buttler joked after the match.
“Seriously, analysis has become such a huge part of the game,” he told Sky Sports.
The England and Wales Cricket Board described the system as a “live informational resource” that Morgan could choose to use or ignore on the field.
“Eoin is one of the best captains in the world, a fantastic, instinctive captain, and there’s a nice balance going on,” Buttler said.
“You have to be careful how you use the information best – there still has to be an instinctive, intuitive side to the game but if you can use analysis to better that then it is a force for good.”
Victory at Newlands completed a 3-0 series sweep for England and sent them to the top of the International Cricket Council’s T20 rankings.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5939
|116
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4278
|113
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking