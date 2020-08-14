England on Top Despite Abid Ali Half-century for Pakistan
Pakistan opener Abid Ali scored a halfcentury but England’s seam bowlers used the muggy conditions to their advantage to restrict the tourists to 126 for five at the close of a rainhit opening day of the second test at the Rose Bowl on Thursday.
