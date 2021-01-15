CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Cricket: England Vigilant But Unconcerned By COVID-19 Outbreak At Team Hotel In Galle

Cricket: England Vigilant But Unconcerned By COVID-19 Outbreak At Team Hotel In Galle

England are "not concerned" after two staff members at their hotel in Galle where they are playing two test matches against Sri Lanka tested positive for COVID19, the team said on Friday.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: January 15, 2021, 5:12 PM IST
Cricket: England Vigilant But Unconcerned By COVID-19 Outbreak At Team Hotel In Galle

England are “not concerned” after two staff members at their hotel in Galle where they are playing two test matches against Sri Lanka tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Friday.

The kitchen workers returned positive results after routine tests conducted by the hotel due the presence of the England team, Sri Lankan media reported.

“We are not concerned. Our protocols have been excellent and we continue to be vigilant,” an England spokesperson said.

“We are the most compliant team in world cricket. We are the only international team in any sport to have a COVID compliance officer. He is responsible for ensuring we meet the highest of standards across our COVID protocols.

“We remain vigilant and respectful of the Sri Lankan authorities and we will do everything that is possible to keep our players and the general population safe.”

It is a quite different stance from the team, who abandoned a One-Day International series in South Africa in December after two members of staff at the team hotel there tested positive for COVID-19. The team gave no details on the reasons for the change of tactic.

Meanwhile, England spinner Moeen Ali remains in isolation at a separate hotel after he tested positive on arrival in the country.

“(Ali) continues to receive care from Sri Lanka and England medical teams and will return to the squad as soon as it is safe to do so. We have yet to be given a date of when this will be,” the spokesperson said.

The first test in Galle started on Thursday, with the second due to begin on Jan. 22. England will head to India for four tests directly afterwards.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches