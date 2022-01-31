'Cricket Fans Are Deprived of That': Aamer Sohail Advocates For Regular India-Pakistan Contests

The heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan have had a direct impact on the bilateral cricket ties between the national teams of the two neighbours which have been suspended for several years now. However, the cricket teams of the two countries do clash on the field, rarely though, when competing in a global ICC or continental event.

The contests continues to be a big draw and their importance can be gauged from the fact that ICC regularly pools India and Pakistan in the same group so as to ensure the two rivals play at least once in marquee events such as a world cup.

But former Pakistan batter Aamer Sohail feels that politics should never be involved with cricket and the fans should be treated with a steady dose of Indo-Pak rivalry.

“The ICC keeps on emphasising that politics should not be involved as far as cricket is concerned and I agree with that. The contest between India and Pakistan always brings that anticipation all around the world. Cricket fans are deprived of that," Sohail told Sportstar.

Last year, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja had tweeted about a Four Nations T20I Super Series to be played annually. The series would involve India, Pakistan, Australia and England to be hosted on a rotational basis.

“Hello fans.Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng to be played every year,to be hosted on rotation basis by these four. A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner,” Raja had posted.

Fans though will not have to wait too long for another India Pakistan contest with the two teams pooled in the same group for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be played in Australia later this year.

