Cricket Australia's Bold Move: Fans to Be Allowed inside Stadiums During Australia-New Zealand Women's ODI Series

  • IANS
  • Updated: September 14, 2020, 11:12 PM IST
Cricket Australia's Bold Move: Fans to Be Allowed inside Stadiums During Australia-New Zealand Women's ODI Series

In a first since the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the upcoming limited-overs series between Australia Women and New Zealand Women will be played in the presence of fans inside the stadium, Cricket Australia confirmed on Monday.

Australia and New Zealand will play three ODIs and three T20Is beginning September 26 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

"A limited number of fans will be admitted to Allan Border Field, with the maximum attendance determined by current Queensland health and government guidelines which caps the attendance at 50 per cent of the venue's capacity," said a report in cricket.com.au.

"The ground will be split into six zones with fans only allowed to sit in the section specified on their ticket," it added.

The report further said that there would be a limit of six tickets per customer, and there will be no box office sales at the match. Only mobile tickets will be available, and when a person buys a ticket, Cricket Australia will keep the details of the person for Covid-19 contact-tracing purposes.

The last international cricket fixture that saw the presence of crowd was the women's T20 World Cup final between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) which registered a record presence of over 80,000 spectators.

Squads:

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachae Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry*, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa *subject to fitness

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jenson, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5347 124
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3767 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches

