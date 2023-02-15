Cricket Fans Turn up in Huge Numbers as Nepal Beat Namibia in a Thrilling Contest

There’s quite a passionate following for cricket in Nepal. The fans of the national cricket team are known for turning out in large numbers to cheer for their side and a similar scenario unfolded recently when they thronged the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur to witness the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Nepal and Namibia.

And the Nepalese cricket team did not disappoint the home crowd who kept on encouraging the hosts throughout the game. Nepal clinched a thrilling two-run victory over Namibia. And a photo of passionate Nepal cricket fans rooting for their side, has now gone viral.

Cricket fans in Nepal for the ODI match between Namibia vs Nepal.One of the best supporters in world. pic.twitter.com/e11mDG8fMC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 14, 2023

Social media users were in awe of the craze for cricket in Nepal.

Here are some reactions.

One Twitter user commented, “Only associate nation where cricket is most popular sports. This is understandable. I really want Scotland, Netherlands and Nepal to become next full members.”

Only associate nation where cricket is most popular sports. So understandable. I really want Scotland, Netherlands and Nepal to become next full members.— Guindy Ajax (@saman_pradhan) February 14, 2023

Another person opined that, “Nepal cricket is well and truly back.”

Nepal Cricket is well and truly back❤— AlfaAlpha (@mralpha9732) February 14, 2023

“Nepal cricket team deserve more appreciation from the International Cricket Council,” read a tweet.

Nepal cricket deserve more appreciation from ICC.— 𑀯𑁂𑀡𑁆𑀝𑀺𑀭𑀺𑀬𑀷𑁆 വേണ്ടീരിയൻ (@vendeeriyan) February 14, 2023

One person cheekily commented, “And according to some people associate cricket is not good enough.”

And according to some people associate cricket is not good enough.— Sohailbinsawwad (@sohailbinsawwad) February 14, 2023

Ace Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who is currently out on bail, made his return to international cricket during the match against Namibia.

Lamichhane was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in August last year. He was later suspended as captain of the national cricket team and the 22-year-old was eventually arrested as well.

Lamichhane was released on bail last month and took three wickets in the match.

Batting first, Namibia posted a challenging total of 285. Their allrounder Michael van Lingen built a sparkling innings of 133 to register his highest score in ODIs.

Nepal fast bowler Karan KC was the star with the ball, finishing with a five-wicket haul.

Nepal didn’t have the best of start to their chase as wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh departed without scoring a run in the second over. Opening batter Kushal Bhurtel then notched his maiden ODI hundred to guide Nepal to a thrilling win.

The Asian side is currently placed in sixth position on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 points table.

