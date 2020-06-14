Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Cricket Fraternity in Shock Over Passing Away of MS Dhoni Biopic Actor

In a shocking development, actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in his Bombay house on Sunday.

Cricketnext Staff |June 14, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Cricket Fraternity in Shock Over Passing Away of MS Dhoni Biopic Actor

In a shocking development, actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in his Bombay house on Sunday. He was found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police. A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate and details are awaited.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP."

Irfan Pathan offered condolences to his family and tweeted,"I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family."

Aakash Chopra wrote, "Oh My God....Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. Shocking. This year keeps getting worse... Om Shanti Folded hands."

Former India player Kiran More tweeted, "It is a shocking moment for me personally, @itsSSR was someone whom I trained for the role as @msdhoni. I don't know how I or anyone who knows him will be able to recover from this shock, gone too soon my friend #SushantSinghRajput #RIPSushant."

R Ashwin in his tweet expressed disbelief.

MS DhoniOff The FieldSushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput agesushant singh rajput all moviesSushant Singh Rajput deathsushant singh rajput newsSushant Singh Rajput suicide

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more