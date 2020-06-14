Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Cricket Fraternity in Shock Over Passing Away of MS Dhoni Biopic Actor

In a shocking development, actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in his Bombay house on Sunday. He was found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police. A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate and details are awaited.
Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP."
Irfan Pathan offered condolences to his family and tweeted,"I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family."
Aakash Chopra wrote, "Oh My God....Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. Shocking. This year keeps getting worse... Om Shanti Folded hands."
Former India player Kiran More tweeted, "It is a shocking moment for me personally, @itsSSR was someone whom I trained for the role as @msdhoni. I don't know how I or anyone who knows him will be able to recover from this shock, gone too soon my friend #SushantSinghRajput #RIPSushant."
R Ashwin in his tweet expressed disbelief.
