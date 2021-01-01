Cricket in 2020: A Year of Challenges, 117-Days Nostalgia, Slow Revival and New Normal

- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Cricket in 2020: A Year of Challenges, 117-Days Nostalgia, Slow Revival and New Normal
It's been a year like no other for the cricket world. But 2020 did end on a hopeful note. A 36 all-out can be followed by a historic win.
- Karthik Lakshmanan
- Updated: January 1, 2021, 9:10 AM IST
'Postponed due to COVID-19.'
'Cancelled due to COVID-19.'
'Pay cut due to COVID-19.'
'Pulls out due to COVID-19.'
These were the most common terms and themes associated with cricket in 2020. Like any other sports, and in fact any other walk of life, COVID ran riot for a major part of the year and threatened to ruin the game. Even the biggest tournament scheduled for the year - the ICC T20 World Cup - had to be postponed by a year.
Great Moments of the Year 2020: From India's MCG Win to Mumbai Indians' Fifth IPL Title
Coronavirus fortunately couldn't quite 'ruin' cricket, but did manage to change the game in many ways, at least temporarily. It ensured the game couldn't be played at the international level for 117 days - the longest break after the world wars.
Fortunately, cricket had enough history to dig into to keep fans interested even without live action. Many a times until then, fans and even players have often complained about 'too much cricket' and packed calendars. This was a forced but welcome break that helped the entire fraternity understand the worth of what was missing.
Test Team of 2020: England and New Zealand Dominate, R Ashwin Lone Indian in the XI
Everyone involved used the time to get into nostalgic mode. Archivists on social media kept fans entertained with rare and hidden gems from the past, while TV broadcasters did their own versions to keep fans engaged.
While the Rob Lindas and Mainak Sinhas of social media were busy showcasing their archives, the players themselves entertained their fans by taking to the digital world. David Warner and Yuzvendra Chahal explored the Tik Tok world - Warner even giving himself the ICC 'Sir GP Muthu Award for Tik Toker of the Decade! R Ashwin turned a full-time YouTuber, hosting different types of shows and quizzes. And who can forget 'Instagram Lives', which became an integral part of cricketers' lives (and fortunately also a source for cricket media which was fast running dry of stories!).
Most importantly, before the break became way too long, live-action resumed. West Indies showed the way by touring England to set the ball rolling, and others followed. England's successful, incident-free, summer against West Indies, Ireland and Pakistan gave confidence that cricket could survive despite many restrictions. The T20 leagues took the baton with the Caribbean Premier League showing the way for a multi-team tournament.
The Indian Premier League took it to the next level, hosting a successful tournament of huge magnitude that ran from September to November. Sri Lanka even managed to run an inaugural T20 franchise league.
Through it all, terms unknown in the cricket world have suddenly become commonplace. Bio-bubbles, rule changes, cricket without spectators, quarantine periods, bubble fatigue... all part of the new normal.
Gradually, by the end of the year, cricket has now reached a situation where crowds are back in the stadiums. Rewind to the 117 days... who would have even thought this would be possible!
But by no means are the challenges over. England returning mid-way through their tour of South Africa is proof of how difficult it is to run cricket in these times. It's also a message to the world that cricket can continue only through mutual trust - something the game must learn going into 2021.
The biggest challenges are being faced by the 'smaller' teams. Bubbles, quarantines, extended squads and constant COVID tests are not easy by any means; there are already signs that only the rich boards are up and running while the rest are struggling. It's not easy on the cricketers either, and we'll see more of 'picking and choosing' tours in the near future.
And what about women's cricket? The year kick-started with a bang, with a record 86174 attending the India-Australia final of the T20 World Cup at MCG. In an ideal world, it would have been the start of special things. But the sad reality is that India are yet to play an international game since then, even as their men counterparts have their schedule packed till the first half of 2021. In 2021, cricket must ensure that it's a game for all.
Overall, it's been a year like no other for the cricket world. But 2020 did end on a hopeful note. A 36 all-out can be followed by a historic win.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking