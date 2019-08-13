Cricket in Line for Inclusion at 2028 LA Olympics: MCC

London: Cricket could be included in the Olympics in the future with the 2028 Games in Los Angeles being the earliest it can be staged, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) said on Monday (August 12).
The MCC, custodian of the sport's laws, had its World Cricket Committee (WCC) discuss the inclusion of cricket in multi-sports events at Lord's on Sunday and Monday.
Last played in 1900, the sport's Olympic return has been on the agenda of the International Cricket Council (ICC) but India's powerful board (BCCI) was not keen on the idea, fearing it might lose its autonomy and be answerable to the country's Olympic committee.
"There is still much to be done if cricket is to be included in the Olympics, with Los Angeles 2028 the earliest likely opportunity, and the ICC continuing to work internally to align cricket to pursue the sport's Olympic ambitions," the WCC said in a statement.
However, the BCCI is finally set to come under the ambit of the National Anti-Doping Agency, with its compliance paving the way for their cricket teams to take part in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.
In June, women's T20 cricket moved a step closer to featuring in the 2022 Commonwealth Games after being nominated by organisers for its potential inclusion in Birmingham.
Cricket has not featured in the Commonwealth Games since its maiden appearance in 1998 when the South African men's team won the gold medal in Kuala Lumpur.
"The WCC is pleased to see that Women's T20 Cricket is likely to be included at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, having supported this in their last meeting in March," it added.
"Cricket is also due to return to the Asian Games at Hangzhou 2022, likely again to be in T20 format. Including cricket at Hangzhou 2022 is the perfect opportunity to showcase the sport to the market in China."
