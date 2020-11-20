Cricket is His Priority, He's My Priority: Sakshi Dhoni on MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings Video

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Cricket is His Priority, He's My Priority: Sakshi Dhoni on MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings Video
On her birthday, Dhoni’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings shared a video in which she talks about the relationship with her husband.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 20, 2020, 3:07 PM IST
Some people call MS Dhoni lucky when it comes to his successes on the cricket field, which is a totally unfounded argument, however, the Captain Cool is surely lucky to have a great wife in Sakshi Dhoni, who turned 32 on Thursday. On her birthday, Dhoni’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings shared a video in which she talks about the relationship with her husband.
Sakshi Dhoni recalled the time when their daughter Ziva was born. It was February 2015 and MS was away preparing for the World Cup. Sakshi did not mind his absence as she supported his passion. She refuses to call it a sacrifice as it was all out of love.
“(Ziva) happened during the world cup, it didn’t make sense for him to come back to see her. Everyone in the hospital was like ‘oh your husband was not coming’ and I was like ‘It’s fine, it doesn’t matter’,” said Sakshi in a video interaction shared by CSK on Twitter.
“Cricket is his priority and he is my priority. So his priority is my priority. It’s all out of love. In love you can’t call it sacrifice. You do it because you love that person,” explained Sakshi.
Here’s the clip:
"Cricket is his priority, he's my priority!" The Super Queen behind the Super King. #SuperBirthday @SaakshiSRawat #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/K7SJ7ejStc
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 19, 2020
Sakshi also revealed the secret to annoy Dhoni, but that won’t be useful to his opponents. She said that the former Indian skipper is calm about everything and she is the only person who can provoke or upset him. She also added that it sometimes happens that he vents out his frustration over other issues before her, but she is fine with it. As per Sakshi, he is usually easy-going and a quiet person and they don’t discuss cricket much.
Like we said earlier, Dhoni was indeed lucky when it comes to his love affair. He was lucky to have gotten rid of his long “orange” hair before he met Sakshi.
“Luckily I did not see him in his long hairs, because if I had seen him with that “orange” long hair, I wouldn’t have even looked at him. There has to be some aesthetics, you know. It sort of suited John (Abraham) at that time. But (not) Mahi,” revealed Sakshi.
She also revealed that their daughter Ziva only listens to her father.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking