fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Durban

14 Feb, 202021:30 IST

3rd T20I: QAT VS UGA

upcoming
QAT QAT
UGA UGA

Durban

15 Feb, 202020:30 IST

3rd T20I: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

16 Feb, 202018:00 IST

1st T20I: HK VS MAL

upcoming
HK HK
MAL MAL

Mong Kok

18 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Kapil Dev on Thursday termed the unsavoury incident involving budding Indian and Bangladeshi players after the recent ICC U-19 World Cup as "horrible", saying cricket is no more a "gentleman's game".

PTI |February 13, 2020, 8:40 PM IST
Cricket is No Longer Gentleman's Game: Kapil Dev on Under-19 World Cup Final Brawl

Mumbai: Legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday termed the unsavoury incident involving budding Indian and Bangladeshi players after the recent ICC U-19 World Cup as "horrible", saying cricket is no more a "gentleman's game".

The 1983 World Cup-winning India captain urged the BCCI to take strong action against erring cricketers to set an example.

"Who's saying cricket is a gentleman's game? It's not the gentleman's game, it was!" said Kapil, who also relived the memories of the 1983 World Cup triumph which India won under his leadership.

Two Indians -- Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi -- and three Bangladeshi players -- Md Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan -- were found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct after a few players from both the sides nearly came to blows after Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to win their maiden U-19 World Cup title.

"What happened between those young people I think it was horrible. The cricket boards should take hard steps today so that tomorrow these type of mistakes do not happen," Kapil said at an event, referring to the ugly post-match scenes in the U-19 World Cup final held last Sunday at Potchefstroom in South Africa.

"You lost the match, you have no right to go back to the ground and fight with anybody. Come back. You should give more blame to the captain, manager and the people who were sitting outside. Sometimes, if you are an 18-year-old boy, he doesn't understand. But if you're a manager, that's your responsibility to take care of the situation," he added.

Some of the Bangaladeshi players got carried away with their celebration after their historic win over India in the final.

While their captain Akbar Ali apologised for the "unfortunate incident", his Indian counterpart Priyam Garg felt the episode should not have happened.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more