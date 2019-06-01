Cricket Journalist Sidhanta Patnaik Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer

Sidhanta Patnaik, a leading cricket journalist, co-author of the book 'The Fire Burns Blue — A History of Women's cricket in India', and a major contributor at Cricketnext breathed his last on Saturday (June 1) after a long battle with cancer. He was 35.
Patnaik, or Sidhpat as popularly known within the journalist fraternity, was a pioneer in covering women's and domestic cricket. He was a voice of the underdogs and relished the opportunity to cover the game at the grassroots level.
He started his journalism journey with Wisden India in 2011 and for seven long years, brick by brick built a portfolio where he covered a wide array of games. In all, he reported in six ICC men's and women's tournaments and co-authored a book along with Karunya Keshav that chronicles the history of women's cricket in India. He was a well respected and appreciated writer not just among the journalists but a number of cricketers as well.
However, even as his writing career flourished, Patnaik had to face a battle that ultimately claimed his life. He was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in 2011 and lost his voice box after undergoing surgery and radiotherapy to remove an eight inch lump from his throat. He still trained himself to use a prosthetic larynx to speak and carried on unperturbed. Not once did he let his ailment dampen his spirits or affect his work. On the contrary, it made him stronger.
The cancer, however, returned in 2018 affecting his lungs and brain. He underwent rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions and fought with all his might till the very end. Even with his health deteriorating cricket gave him solace. Despite doctors giving up on him number of times, he found the will and the motivation to come back. One of his best pieces for Cricketnext - The Rough & Tumble that Led to Hanuma Vihari Becoming India’s 292nd Test cricketer - when the batsman made his Test debut was written sitting on an ICU bed.
His Twitter bio read 'A student of the game' and Patnaik truly made it his mission. He followed the game with sincerity and analysed every move to perfection. He leaves behind a legacy that would inspire many.
Patnaik is survived by his wife and four-year-old daughter.
