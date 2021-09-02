Cricket, Kabaddi Rule Indian Hearts, Time For Their Inclusion in Olympics?

Cricket is the most followed sport in the country. Currently, the Indian team is touring England for five Tests. The series is currently levelled 1-1 after three matches. Then there is the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Many of the players have already reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the remaining season of the tournament. Kabaddi is another sport, which has a lot of traction in India. The Pro Kabaddi League has once brought the game into the spotlight.

The Kabaddi Pro League started in 2014 and the tournament has, since then, helped domestic players get much-deserved recognition. The commercialisation of Kabaddi has also benefited several players to continue in the field without financial worries. The upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be held in December this year.

While both Cricket and Kabaddi are churning out great talents who make India proud on the world stage, neither of them is part of the Olympics. Since India is strong in cricket and kabaddi, the country is pushing for the inclusion of both sports in the Olympics.

Cricket was a part of the 1900 Paris Olympics, but only two teams participated at the time. After that, cricket could never be relaunched at the once-in-four-year multi-sport event. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is pushing for the sport’s inclusion in the Olympics with the 2028 Los Angeles games set as the primary target.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) - the richest cricket board in the world - is also backing the ICC’s decision.

Meanwhile, the Indian government will also make efforts to get Kabaddi a part of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Pro Kabaddi League has boosted the popularity of the indigenous sport. The recent auction has also proven the worth of players. Indian kabaddi star Pradeep Narwal was bought by UP Yoddha at a record price of Rs 1.65 crore.

