Cricket Matches Today: England Take On Pakistan, Bangladesh To Face Zimbabwe

On July 8, England will take on Pakistan in the first of the 3-match ODI series which will be held at Cardiff. After the Covid-19 outbreak forced the entire first-string England side to be isolated, this will be the match where Ben Stokes would lead a second-string England ODI outfit which was assembled just a couple of days before this series.

Apart from this, Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh on the second day of the first Test match in Harare. These international fixtures aside, County Championship matches are also on full throttle in England.

England vs Pakistan 1st ODI, Cardiff, 05:30 PM IST

This makeshift team cobbled together in haste will have the chance to bolster their credentials when they don the England jersey and will walk out to the field under the captaincy of Ben Stokes. Pakistan will be the favourites, but in their own conditions, England cannot be taken lightly.

It will also be a test of Ben Stokes’ leadership acumen as he was hastily included in the side even as he was recuperating from the finger surgery.

“I’ve captained because Joe [Root] was having a baby, and I’ve captained because of a Covid outbreak. They are obviously strange situations to be involved in, but it’s a huge honour to lead your country out onto a sporting field and I’m looking forward to it," he said before the match.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2, Harare

Bangladesh recovered from two precarious situations and ended day 1 of the one-off Test on 294 for 8 in Harare. Zimbabwe dominated the first two sessions and their bowlers reduced Bangladesh to 132 for 6. However, Liton Das stood up and played an innings of note but he was dismissed late in the day on 95 as the match entered day 2 in balance.

Mahmudullah is unbeaten on 54 and he would hold the key for the visitors as they look to push on and get to a decent first-innings total.

