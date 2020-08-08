Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

New Zealand Cricket Accepts Decision to Postpone World Cup

New Zealand said it could have probably hosted the women's Cricket World Cup next year but supported the decision of the International Cricket Council to postpone the event for a year.

Reuters |August 8, 2020, 10:04 AM IST
New Zealand Cricket Accepts Decision to Postpone World Cup

New Zealand said it could have probably hosted the women’s Cricket World Cup next year but supported the decision of the International Cricket Council to postpone the event for a year.

The ICC announced their decision on Friday to shift the 50-over tournament until February 2022 because of the uncertainty around COVID-19.

One of the concerns was the fact that no teams had played since March and time was running out to hold a qualifying tournament to find the final three sides.

“This is obviously a disappointing decision for cricket players and fans around the world,” New Zealand Sports Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement on Saturday.

“The organising committee in New Zealand has been working with the government to ensure a safe and enjoyable tournament could be played.

“We could have done it in 2021, but now we will look to 2022. As a government we have reiterated our commitment to supporting the tournament.”

Local organisers added the decision to postpone the tournament was the right one given the health and safety concerns and the fact that teams could not enter a World Cup without having played any matches beforehand.

“What we’re all about is staging the best possible World Cup,” local organising committee Chief Executive Andrea Nelson told Radio New Zealand.

“When you look at the situation around the world and the ability for teams to qualify and train and compete in what has to be their pinnacle event, delaying it a year just makes sense to have the best possible product.

“We’re dealing with a pretty unprecedented global time but it is the right thing for cricket.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

cricket australiaNZCT20 World Cupworld cup 2021World Cup 2022

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more