Daily Cricket News Wrap: Harbhajan Singh Backs India to Whitewash Australia 4-0, Iceland Cricket Question Virat Kohli's Ton Drought

Latest Cricket Updates: The semi-final line-ups for the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 have been confirmed. England thrashed Pakistan in their final Group B match while South Africa stormed to a 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in their last Group A clash. England thus finished at the top of the standings in their group and will now lock horns with South Africa on Friday. On the other hand, Australia, the Group A topper, will take on India in the first semi-final on Thursday.

