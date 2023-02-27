Daily Cricket News Updates, Monday: KL Rahul vs Shubman Gill Debacle Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Beth Mooney to Captain Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023

Latest Cricket News Updates: Hello and welcome to News18 Cricketnext’s daily live blog as we take you through the latest updates from the world of cricket.

Australia’s Beth Mooney was appointed captain of Gujarat Giants on Monday, and Sneh Rana was named vice-captain of the Adani Sportsline-backed franchise. On Sunday, the franchise unveiled their jersey for the inaugural WPL 2023 campaign.

Mooney had smashed an unbeaten 74-run knock on Sunday in the final of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, helping Australia win their sixth T20 Women’s Word Cup . Read More