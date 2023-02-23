Daily Cricket News Wrap: Harmanpreet Kaur's India Lose to Australia by 5 Runs in Thriller, Kapil Dev Questions Rohit Sharma's Fitness

Live Cricket Updates: The Indian women cricket team will be taking on Australia today in their 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final clash. Expect a thriller. India will be seeking revenge of their defeat in the final of the last edition of the tournament against Australia in 2020. These are two of the strongest teams in the world currently but India have been patchy so far in the ongoing tournament and will want to step up in the knockout match. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will want to end their wait for an ICC trophy this time around. Read More