Cricket Daily Updates, Saturday: UP Warriorz Announce Deepti Sharma as Vice-Captain, Dhawan Begins Training for IPL

Live now
Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 18:14 IST
New Delhi, India
Latest Cricket News Updates: Here comes another weekend with a never-ending dosage of cricket. The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 finals will be in focus as South Africa has defeated England to qualify for the finals. Pacers Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka shared seven wickets between them as South Africa staged a spectacular fight-back to stun England by six runs and enter their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final on Friday.
Openers Laura Wolvaardt (53) and Tazmin Britz (68) struck entertaining half-centuries to take South Africa to 164 for four in the second semifinal at Newlands. Read More
Australia batter Peter Handscomb walked down memory lane and recalled an incident from IPL 2016 when he learnt the skill to tackle spinners from veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane. The two players shared the dressing room together in Rising Pune Supergiant where the Aussie saw Rahane playing some shots from backfoot through midwicket which made him curious. (Read Full Story)
Women’s Premier League is all set to take centerstage and many feel that it’s going to bring a much-needed revolution in women’s cricket. Earlier, the BCCI did the same with men’s cricket when Indian Premier League took the world by storm in 2008 and it has now become the biggest franchise-based league in sports. Five teams will take part in the inaugural season of WPL starting March 4 as they have already assembled some star-studded squads to get their hands on the coveted trophy on the first attempt.
Sushma Verma, India wicketkeeper batter, was picked by Gujarat for INR 60 lakh in the mega WPL Auction. It was a roller-coaster ride for Sushma as she shared her experience of going under the hammer with News18 Cricketnext. (Read Full Story)
Ace Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, for whom the Capri Global Holdings Private Limited-owned franchise UP Warriorz broke the bank at the Women’s Premier League Auction, has been announced as the vice-captain for the inaugural edition of the tournament. (Read Full Story)
Mumbai Indians have unveiled their jersey for the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League. The most successful franchise in Indian Premier League now wants to replicate the same with their women’s team in WPL. MI have retained the blue and gold in their jersey from the previous team kits in IPL. (Read Full Story)
The Peshawar Zalmi skipper was questioned about his strike rate despite the fact that he had scored an unbeaten 75 off 58 deliveries. Babar’s answer not only left the media personnel giggling but the video of the incident is also going viral on social media. (Full Story)
On Saturday, Dhawan took to his Facebook account and shared a few pictures from Punjab’s practice session. The left-hand batter could be seen playing an intra-squad practice game. In another photo, the entire team could be seen praying in unison. Team’s spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi could also be seen in one of the photographs. (Full Story)
Babar Azam lifted his bat, pretending to hit Ali with it. The right-arm quick was taken aback as he rapidly moved aside, running for covers. (Full Story)
Anderson snared 3-37, sending the Black Caps crashing to 138-7 when rain forced an early end to day two in Wellington, after England declared their first innings at 435-8. (Full Report)
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif also lashed out at the Indian opener, saying he does not deserve to be in the Playing XI when Shubman Gill is in the squad. (Full Story)
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took to social media to thank the Indian cricket fans for supporting her and the entire team, promising that the unit will come back stronger. (Full Story)
“He definitely has the aptitude for that, he has the skill set for that. It’s only a matter of whether he can stay fit for that long. He has shown so far that he’s very reliable. His strongest in Test cricket, one-dayers will come after that. T20s is where he is still learning,” said Dinesh Karthik on Cricbuzz. (Full Story)
The game went down to the wire thanks to the efforts of Ismail (3/27) and Khaka (4/29), who both came up with momentum-changing overs. The 2009 champions England ended with 158 for eight in 20 overs. The Proteas women will now face the Aussies in the big final on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the English dominance continues in New Zealand as the visitors have declared their first innings at 435 for 8.
James Anderson validated his elevation to top spot in the world Test bowling rankings as England took full control of the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday.
Veteran seamer Anderson took 3-37, sending the Black Caps stumbling to 96-6 at tea on day two in Wellington, after England declared their first innings at 435-8 just before lunch.
Spinner Jack Leach also took three scalps, leaving New Zealand staring at a 339-run deficit ahead of what looks like being a challenging final session under cloudy skies at the Basin Reserve.
England are on course for a sweep of the two-match series, having won the first Test by 267 runs in Mount Maunganui by employing the same mix of aggressive batting and potent seam bowling.
Get the latest Cricket News here