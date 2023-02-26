Daily News Updates, Sunday: AUS-SA Lock Horns in T20 WC Final, Harbhajan Points out Australia's Mistake

Read more

be backed by a passionate Cape Town crowd as they look to get the better of the reigning champions.

At the same time, Australia are taking nothing for granted ahead of their ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023 showdown with first-time finalists South Africa as captain Meg Lanning feels there will be pressure on everyone since it’s a summit clash.

Australia have reigned supreme in five of the seven ICC Women’s T20 World Cups but have never previously faced the hosts in the showpiece.

Lanning and her teammates are expecting little support when they step out at Newlands on Sunday but they are up for the challenge.

Meanwhile, New Zealand discovered some top-order batting grit to stymie England’s push for victory on day three of the second Test in Wellington on Sunday.

Asked to follow on 226 runs behind, having been dismissed in their first innings for 209 midway through the first session, New Zealand reached 40 without loss at lunch.

Tom Latham was unbeaten on 27 and a watchful Devon Conway was 13 not out after seeing off 19 testing overs at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand still need a further 186 runs to avoid an innings defeat. They face a daunting task to save the match and deny England a 2-0 series sweep after losing the first Test in Mount Maunganui by 267 runs.

Eyes will also be on the build-up of the Women’s Premier League 2023. Mumbai Indians began their camp for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League here on Saturday.

The team started its first practice session under the watchful eyes of the support team, headed by chief coach Charlotte Edwards.

“It’s been brilliant. It’s been great to get the team out here. Obviously, our own venue and to see the players, it’s been brilliant for me. Heard a lot about these players and to finally get them into the nets and watch them in action it’s been fantastic,” Edwards said in a release.

