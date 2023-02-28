Daily Cricket News, Tuesday: NZ Beat ENG by 1 Run in 2nd Test, Sachin's Staute at Wankhede

Live now
Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 11:54 IST
New Delhi, India
Latest Cricket News Updates: Just one day left for the third India vs Australia Test and the fans will be curiously following the training session ahead of the game. On Tuesday, both captains – Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith – will address the media in the pre-match press conference at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
Struggling K L Rahul and the much younger Shubman Gill batted simultaneously during a training session on Monday ahead of the third Test against Australia. Stripped of India vice-captaincy following his prolonged lean patch in the five-day format, Rahul put in the hard yards in what could possibly be Read More
It was a historic moment for the Black Caps as they became only the third team in the history of Test cricket to win a match after being asked to follow on. Surprisingly, the Kiwis achieved the feat for the first time, that too, against a side that did it twice in the past. In fact, back in 1894, England became the first team to win a Test match after following on. (Full Story)
Speaking ahead of the third Test match at Indore’s Holkar Stadium, McGrath also stated that the visitors are relying too much on Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschange, with the rest of the batsmen not taking enough responsibility. The legendary pacer who is director of coaching at MRF Pace Foundation spoke to the reporters, highlighting what went wrong for his compatriots. (Full Story)
Social media had the best reaction after New Zealand defeated England by just one run in their second Test despite having been forced to follow-on. (Full Story)
A decade after his retirement from international cricket, a life-size statue of the legendary former cricketer is set to be installed inside the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where he played his last game for India, in 2013. (Full Story)
New Zealand beat England by just one run in a second-Test thriller on Tuesday to draw the series despite having been forced to follow-on in Wellington. New Zealand set England a target of 258 runs to win, but the visitors were all out for 256 in dramatic scenes as the two-Test series finished 1-1. (Full Story)
The selection of Rahul, who averages an ordinary 33.44 after 47 Tests, at the expense of Gill, who is a superstar in the making, has divided opinions in the cricketing fraternity.
Both batted in adjacent nets for around 30 minutes under the supervision of head coach Rahul Dravid.
Rahul has got an extended run as the team management has immense faith in his abilities but with every failure, the pressure is mounting on the stylish opener.
SA vs WI 1st Test to Follow
Temba Bavuma will take the reins for the first time as captain with Shukri Conrad heading the hosts as red-ball coach for the two-game sequence, the final assignment for the home side in their 2021-2023 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
The batting ranks have been bolstered by the return of Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen and Ryan Rickelton, while Tony de Zorzi is also in the mix after an outstanding domestic season thus far.
The bowling too has plenty of fresh options including the recalling of Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder and the uncapped Gerald Coetzee.
South Africa fell out of the running due to disappointing batting displays on difficult tours to England and Australia during the past eight months and Bavuma feels his side needs imrovement in that aspect.
NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test
New Zealand beat England by one run in second Test thriller to square series. Earlier, Joe Root steadied England after an early mini-collapse Tuesday to leave the visitors 90 runs from victory over New Zealand with five wickets remaining at lunch on the final day of the second Test. Chasing 258 to win in Wellington, England were in trouble at 80-5 before Root’s unbeaten 74 off 74 balls and captain Ben Stokes (20) guided them to 168-5 at the interval.
