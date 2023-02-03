Live Cricket News, February 3: Bengal And Karnataka Seal Ranji Semis Spots, Former Aussie Coach Disappointed at Zampa Exclusion

Hello and welcome to our daily blog for February 3, 2023, Friday. On Wednesday, Former India opener Aakash Chopra felt that the return of Ravindra Jadeja is a great sign for India ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this month. Jadeja, who sustained a knee injury during Asia Cup last year, returned to action in the Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra. The southpaw announced his return to competitive cricket with seven wickets in the second innings of Tamil Nadu.

India have already announced the squad for the first two Test matches against Australia and Jadeja has been put into the team but the BCCI’s note suggested that he Read More