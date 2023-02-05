Cricket news Live updates: Former Selector Says Shubman Gill Must Open In Border Gavaskar Trophy

Live now
On Saturday, Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad suggested that India should not drop Shubman Gill to the middle order in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia. Several reports suggested that Shreyas Iyer is expected to miss the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy as he has yet not recovered from his injury. In case he misses out, the Indian team management has a tough task ahead to find a suitable option at number 5. Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are in the line to fill in his shoes.
Shubhman Gill
Shubhman Gill could prove to be one of the biggest positives for India in this year’s Border Gavaskar, considering his scintillating form in the limited overs series. He hit a match-winning Test ton in Bangladesh in December and scored his maiden ODI double-hundred in January.
Last year in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the youngster scored 259 runs in three matches at an average of 51.80 with the highest score of 91 at the Gabba. Gill’s current form showcased that the 23-year-old is confident enough to score big against mighty Australia and add more feathers to his cap.
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja will be keen to make a strong comeback in the upcoming series against Australia after being out of action since August 2022 due to his knee injury.
Along with his bowling, his batting will also be vital for providing stability in the middle order. Known for his enigmatic fielding, he will be a complete package available in the Indian set-up.
The fiery all-rounder was drafted into the Saurashtra team to test his match fitness ahead of Australia’s tour of India, where he scalped seven wickets for 53 runs against Tamil Nadu.
Jadeja boasts an impressive Test record against Australia, taking 63 wickets at 18.85 across 12 matches, including three five-wicket hauls.
He was the leading wicket-taker of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and was named Player of the Series after claiming 25 wickets and scoring two fifties in four matches. The all-rounder could trouble Australia’s batters during the Tests in Nagpur and Ahmedabad, where conditions are expected to favour spin bowlers.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, one of the best batters produced by Indian cricket, has been in red-hot form after a slump in recent years. He has restored his signature aggressive style against his opponents in white ball cricket recently.
It should be great to see how the run-machine, known for his extraordinary focus and well-timed shots, will showcase his finest skills when he takes the field against Australia.
Kohli has amazing records against Australia. He has scored 1682 runs at an average of 48.05 in 20 matches including seven centuries and five half-centuries.
When Vidarbha was playing Gujarat in a Ranji Trophy match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, in January, many people in Australia were keeping a close watch on the proceedings.
Among them were the support staff of the Australian men’s cricket team who were following the match because the Aussies are scheduled to play the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Series 2023 at the VCA Stadium from February 9-13.
The pitch at the VCA Stadium for that match turned out to be a spinners’ paradise as Vidarbha won the match by 18 runs despite getting bowled out for 74.
While the former India selector further said that India should pick KS Bharat over Ishan Kishan in the XI as he has been travelling with the team for the past year as a back-up for Rishabh Pant who will be missing the series.
“I would not mind seeing KL Rahul at No. 5 in Tests. I don’t think Gill should be asked to come down the order. Rahul has played well in 50-over cricket and I see no reason why he shouldn’t come down the order,” MSK Prasad told the news agency PTI.
Shubman has already played 13 Tests for India but he has not batted in the middle order so far. He has played a couple of crucial knocks for the team including a century. While Suryakumar is yet to make his Test debut despite playing 79 first-class matches.
However, Prasad suggested that Shubman should open the innings for India, while India should use vice-captain KL Rahul at number 5 as he has already done well in ODIs at that spot.
Shubman has been in incredible form recently in white-ball cricket as he slammed a double century against New Zealand in ODIs and then followed with his maiden T20I ton in T20Is. While Rahul missed the New Zealand series due to family commitments as he got married during that time.
While the former India selector further said that India should pick KS Bharat over Ishan Kishan in the XI as he has been travelling with the team for the past year as a back-up for Rishabh Pant who will be missing the series.
