Cricket News LIVE: India Women's Eye Strong Return vs Ireland, Cummins Flies Back Home

Read more

Cricket News LIVE: India will be looking forward to bouncing back in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup when they take on Ireland after a heartbreaking defeat to England in the previous outing. India know a win will go a long way to ensuring their tournament continues into the semifinals.

Despite England slipping to 29 for three at the start of their innings thanks to the superb bowling of Renuka Thakur, who took five for 15, India could not stop them from putting up a defendable score. In reply, India were unable to chase down 152.

The 11-run loss means a second-place finish in Group B is the most likely. Meanwhile, Ireland captain Laura Delany promised there is more to come from her side as they end their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 campaign against India on Monday.

Delany’s side is winless from its first three matches, with a narrow defeat against West Indies on Friday ensuring they could not qualify for the semi-finals.

It means that their tournament will come to an end at St George’s Park here against an Indian side looking to bounce back from defeat to England.

India captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first One-day International against Australia to be played in his hometown Mumbai on March 17 because of some family commitments.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who led India in the last T20-I series against New Zealand, will lead the ODI side in Rohit’s absence.

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat made it back to the squad after a gap of nine years while pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to remain absent. Unadkat had last played an ODI against West Indies in November 2013.

The selectors also called up left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja after his brilliant bowling in the two Tests against Australia is back after recovering from his injury. Axar Patel and K.L Rahul, who were rested for the New Zealand ODIs, were also brought back as K.S Bharat and Shahbaz Ahmed were left out.

Unadkat will be part of the pace battery spearheaded by Mohammed Shami and including Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Umran Malik along with Hardik Pandya, while Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Jadeja are the spinners in the side.

The in-form opener Shubman Gill, who struck a double hundred in the first ODI against New Zealand at Hyderabad, along with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have also found their place in the crucial series ahead of this year’s ODI World Cup in India.

Get the latest Cricket News here