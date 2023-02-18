Cricket News Live Updates: David Warner Ruled Out; BCCI Seeking Interim Chief Selector

Live Cricket News and Updates: Hello and welcome to the daily blog on all the latest cricket updates. The Big news coming in as David Warner has been ruled out of the 2nd Test owing to a concussion after coping a blow to the head on Day 1 courtesy of a Mohammad Siraj bouncer.

Matthew Renshaw will replace Warner as a concussion substitute and he will not be able to bowl. On Day 1, India had wrapped up Australia for 263 and in reply were 21/0 at stumps.

Day 2 will potentially see Virat Kohli batting in his home ground after five years while fans have started trickling in numbers at the Arun Jaitely Stadium Read More