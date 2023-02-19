Daily Cricket News, Sunday: India Look to Gain Momentum on Day 3, Ex-bowling Coach Slam Rahul

Live now
Live Cricket News and Updates: Here comes another exciting Sunday with a lot of cricketing action unfolding. India will look to bundle out the Aussies, who have taken a 60-run lead in the 2nd innings, before it’s too late. The way Travis Head batted in the final session on Saturday was alarming for the hosts. He scored a quickfire 39 off just 40 balls as Australia reached 61/1 at stumps on day 1 of the Border Gavaskar Trophy’s Delhi Test.
England completed a resounding 267-run win over New Zealand in the first Test on Sunday after dismissing the hosts for 126 early on the fourth day in Mount Maunganui.
Pace bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson both finished with four second innings wickets as England took a 1-0 lead the two-match series. The second Test starts in Wellington on Friday.
For India, Left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel top-scored with his second consecutive fifty in the series as the hosts’ were bowled out for 262 in their first innings. At one point, it looked like Australia will have a huge lead, as India were 139/7 in 50.5 overs.
But Axar slammed 74 off 115 balls and shared an important 114-run partnership off 177 balls with Ravichandran Ashwin, who made 37 off 71 balls, for the eighth wicket to bring India on the threshold of taking a lead.
Despite the stand, they missed out on the lead by a solitary run as Australia wrapped up the Indian first innings within 3.3 overs of taking the second new ball. For Australia, premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon starred with 5/60, including taking four wickets in the morning session.
In Kolkata, the 4th day’s play of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final, between Bengal and Saurashtra, will get underway. Saurashtra are eyeing another title win after skipper Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya grabbed two wickets each to leave hosts Bengal struggling at 169 for four in their second innings on day three of the final at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.
While Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary remained unbeaten on 57, the hosts are still 61 runs short of Saurashtra’s first-innings total of 404, and with both Saurashtra left-arm pace bowlers breathing fire, Unadkat’s side could well wrap up the game on Sunday.
Bengal’s pace-heavy attack looked ineffective in the morning as Saurashtra, continuing from where they had left on Friday evening — 317/5 — added 87 more runs to take their score past 400.
