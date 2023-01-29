Cricket News Live Updates: History Awaits Shafali Verma and Co.; India Seek Series-Levelling Win Against NZ

Read more

The seniors have made the World Cup final on three occasions across formats only to have returned with bitter memories — losing to Australia by 98 runs in 2005 and losing to England by 9 runs in 2017 in the ODIs, and in T20Is they went down in the 2020 final to the Aussies by 85 runs.

The youngster from Rohtak has been part of two World Cups across formats and she also witnessed another final defeat when India had settled for a silver medal in last year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

first-ever final of the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup is set to be played at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. India and England are scheduled to square off in the historic game on Sunday. India Women U-19 registered a convincing eight-wicket win over New Zealand to reach the finals. India’s opening batter Shweta Sehrawat played a fine unbeaten knock of 61 as India comfortably reached the target with 34 balls to spare. England, on the other hand, got the better of Australia by three runs to book their berth in the summit clash of the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup.

England displayed amazing bowling show to successfully defend a meagre total of 99. England’s Hannah Baker picked up three wickets in the game to earn a thrilling three-run victory for her side.

England and South Africa will face-off in the second game of the three-match ODI series on January 29. The Proteas had registered an impressive win in the series-opener. Rassie van der Dussen slammed a blistering century in the first innings to sink the world champions. South Africa then rallied in the second half of the match to eventually triumph by 27 runs.

While chasing 299, England’s Jason Roy pulled off the win almost singlehandedly. However, Sisanda Magala’s 3 for 46 and Anrich Nortje’s 4 for 62 reeled England back. Jos Butler and Co will have to find a way to tackle Magala and Nortje in the second ODI. With series on the line, England will come out all guns blazing and try to level the series on Sunday.

