Cricket news Live Updates: SKY Excited Ahead Of Possible Test Debut, Focus On Top Order Ahead Of 3rd T20I

Where will the third ODI match South Africa vs England be played?

The third ODI match between South Africa and England will be played at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley, Northern Cape.

What time will the third ODI match South Africa vs England begin?

The third ODI match between South Africa and England will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs England match?

South Africa vs England third ODI match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of South Africa vs England match?

South Africa vs England third ODI match will be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.