Cricket News Live Updates: Blow Ahead of 2nd ODI As Team India Fined for Slow Over Rate In Hyderabad

Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 08:19 IST
New Delhi, India
Team India began the New Zealand ODIs with a tight 12-run victory to go 1-0 in the series. But before, the next encounter in Raipur, Rohit Sharma & Co have suffered a major blow. Team India has been fined 60 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into
In the 15th over of the game, bowled by West Indies stalwart Sunil Naraine, Sherfane Rutherford, representing the Vipers, whacked the delivery towards the boundary.
But, Ali chased the ball down the field and managed to cut the boundary as he stopped the ball from reaching the ropes before he tumbled beyond the boundary line himself.
And bizarrely enough
Desert Vipers registered a 7-wicket win over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their ILT20 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE Jan 18.
What stood out in the game was the untimely interference of a ball boy, who stepped onto the field of play before the ball had touched the boundary line. In-fact, the ball was cut out before hitting the ropes by a charged piece of fielding by Sabir Ali of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
