Cricket News Live Updates: Blow Ahead of 2nd ODI As Team India Fined for Slow Over Rate In Hyderabad

Team India began the New Zealand ODIs with a tight 12-run victory to go 1-0 in the series. But before, the next encounter in Raipur, Rohit Sharma & Co have suffered a major blow. Team India has been fined 60 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into Read More