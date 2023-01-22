Cricket News Daily Wrap, January 22: Mohammed Shami's Interesting Remarks Regarding 'Managing Workload' Ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

Read more

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had already stated that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) will work in tandem with the IPL franchisees to monitor the fitness of the “targeted” players for the ODI World Cup in October-November. Several reports also suggested that the board has also shortlisted 20 players who are in contention for the World Cup squad.

Shami asserted that the workload is managed properly as he hopes all the players stay in the right zone for the mega ICC event.

“I always prefer playing matches over practice. It is always better to play maximum number of games to get ready for a big event. Load is being managed and it is being managed properly.

“I just hope the main players stay in a good zone (ahead of the World Cup),” said Shami after a match-winning spell in the second ODI against New Zealand here on Saturday.

The 32-year-old led the bowling attack in the second ODI to bundle out New Zealand for just 108 runs. He was the standout performer by claiming three wickets.

Mohammed Siraj too made the ball talk. His senior partner Shami said the wicket was damp early but conditions were not overtly bowling-friendly.

“It was a damp wicket, but it was important to keep good line and length. All the bowlers were disciplined and the result is for all to see.

“Conditions were not as good as it seemed. They got out early but conditions were not overtly bowler friendly. We dismissed them cheaply by bowling a testing length.”

On his role as a senior bowler in the team, he said: “As far as I am concerned, I always talk to the bowler. I know he is putting in the effort but, at times, you don’t get the desired results and that can improve if you talk to your bowling partner. That is the role I like to play when I am bowling.

“My role hasn’t changed since I have come into the team (laughs). The only thing is to keep working on the fitness and diet,” said Shami.

