Cricket News Live Updates, January 23: Indian Players Pray for Pant, Danish Kaneria's Suggestion To Pakistan

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 09:34 IST
New Delhi, India
Hello everyone and welcome to our coverage of the events from the world of cricket today. Stick with us through your Monday for the latest updates. On Sunday, former spinner Danish Kaneria pointed out the difference in preparations between India and Pakistan for the upcoming ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue have been in terrific form with a back-to-back series win against Sri Lanka and New Zealand respectively. They have a 100 percent win record in the last five ODIs with a collective effort from all three departments, while Pakistan recently suffered a 1-2 series defeat against New Zealand in home conditions. Read More
The 25-year-old was traveling to Roorkee to surprise his mother for New Year when his overspeeding vehicle hit the divider and crashed. The man had to break the windshield to get out of the raging vehicle and save himself. He was rushed to a private hospital in Dehradun from where he was flown in to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai where he was operated upon. He torned three ligaments on his right knee.
“We prayed for Rishabh Pant’s speedy recovery at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple. His comeback is very important to us,” SKY was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Coming back to Pant, he is said to be ruled out for most part of 2023 and may not be playing in the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Indian team cricketers are in Indore for the third ODI match against New Zealand. The city is also home to the iconic Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple where a number of them went to pay their obeisance to Lord Shiva. The pictures of Suryakumar Yadav alongside Kuldeep Yadav and youngster Washington Sundar has already surfaced on the internet on Monday morning.
“Abbu, Arjun kitna naseebwala hai na? He’s Sachin sir’s son, and has cars, I-pads, everything.” Naushad recalls his son telling him during his childhood days in an interview with The Indian Express.
“I’m more fortunate than him (Arjun). You can devote the entire day to me. His father is not able to give him any time,” Sarfaraz told Naushad.
He further raised questions over the quality of pitches in Pakistan as he blamed both curators and PCB for preparing dead wickets.
“When you give lively wickets, irrespective of the result, the opposition also enjoys pace and bounce and then you see crowds filling up the stadium. But in Pakistan we didn’t see the National Stadium filled even one day. This is the fault of the curators as well as PCB who prepared dead wickets. Pakistan bowlers had nothing to play with. People want to come to stadiums but then there’s no entertainment at all,” he added.
Before the individual prize-winners are announced, including the iconic Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, the ICC will reveal five Teams of the Year, specially selected by the independent panel of media representatives that make up the ICC Voting Academy.
Monday will see the ICC Men’s and Women’s T20I Teams of the Year being unveiled. The ICC Men’s and Women’s ODI Teams of the Year, and the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year will be announced the following day on January 24.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday unveils the schedule for announcing the winners of the coveted ICC Awards 2022, starting from Monday, January 23.
After shortlists for the 13 individual awards were announced last month, the ICC Voting Academy and hundreds of thousands of global cricket fans submitted their selections to identify the best performers from a year which included the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and a host of other international contests.
Kaneria pointed out that India have started grooming Ishan Kishan after Rishabh Pant’s unfortunate accident which is going to keep him out of competitive cricket for a long time even as Pakistan are not giving chance to Mohammad Haris to showcase his talent.
The countdown to the ODI World Cup has begun as all the teams have started their preparations for the mega event which will be played in India. In the last two years, the focus was majorly on the T20 format due to the impending T20 World Cup which was to be played in Australia in 2022.
Kaneria pointed out that India have started grooming Ishan Kishan after Rishabh Pant’s unfortunate accident which is going to keep him out of competitive cricket for a long time even as Pakistan are not giving chance to Mohammad Haris to showcase his talent.
“India know that Rishabh Pant may not be available for the World Cup and so they’re grooming Ishan Kishan as a backup for KL Rahul as wicketkeeper. But what are we doing? We are having just Rizwan and not giving any exposure to Mohammad Haris. Favoritism won’t help you build a team for the World Cup,” he said on his YouTube Channel.
India will face New Zealand on Tuesday in the third and final ODI and will look to stamp their authority once again to complete the whitewash.
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here