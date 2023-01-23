Cricket News Live Updates, January 23: Indian Players Pray for Pant, Danish Kaneria's Suggestion To Pakistan

The 25-year-old was traveling to Roorkee to surprise his mother for New Year when his overspeeding vehicle hit the divider and crashed. The man had to break the windshield to get out of the raging vehicle and save himself. He was rushed to a private hospital in Dehradun from where he was flown in to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai where he was operated upon. He torned three ligaments on his right knee.

“We prayed for Rishabh Pant’s speedy recovery at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple. His comeback is very important to us,” SKY was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Coming back to Pant, he is said to be ruled out for most part of 2023 and may not be playing in the 2023 ODI World Cup.