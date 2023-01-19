Cricket News Live Updates: Wasim Jaffer Criticizes Hardik Pandya's Dismissal; Shubman Gill Basks in 200 Glory

Read more

However, fans were in for a thriller as Bracewell nearly pulled away a massive heist with Mitchell Santner also adding 57 runs to the cause before the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur came to India’s rescue.

Siraj picked up four wickets, while Kuldeep and Shardul also added a couple of wickets each.

It proved to be an eventful match as Gill smashed a double ton, Hardik Pandya was dismissed in what appeared to be a dubious call from the third umpire, while Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at Ishan Kishan for his antics against Tom Latham.

The New Zealand skipper appeared to clip the bails while Hardik was batting, and later a similar incident happened while Gill was batting, however, the latter was adjudged not out by the umpire.

In the second innings, Kishan tried to give Latham a taste of his own medicine as the Indian wicketkeeper dislodged the bails on Kuldeep Yadav’s delivery in the 16th over.

After replays, it was given not out however Sunil Gavaskar was not having any of it as he slammed Kishan for appealing for fun.

Coming back to the Pandya dismissal, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer criticized the decision to give the all-rounder out, even as the bails appeared to light up only after Latham clipped them.

Jaffer took to Twitter and claimed that Pandya had been robbed while sharing that there was clear daylight between the ball and bails and that only after being brushed by the New Zealand skipper’s gloves did the bails fall down.

Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic also lashed out at the dismissal, and it will be interesting to see how this one develops.

