Cricket News Live Updates, January 25: Rohit Hoping Bumrah Will be Available For Australia Tests

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 08:00 IST
New Delhi, India
A warm greeting to all our readers. We will be bringing to you the live updates from the world of cricket as they happen. Stick with use for all the latest developments. Meanwhile, Indian men cricket team’s excellent start to 2023 continues as they wrapped up another ODI series clean sweep when they beat New Zealand in the third match in Indore on Tuesday night. Having set a mammoth 386 to win, India bowled out their opponent for 295 in 41.2 overs to win by 90 runs and win the series 3-0.
India captain Rohit Sharma said the aim in the third ODI for India was to test their bench strength.
"Not too sure about Bumrah, I am hoping he plays next (last) two Tests (against Australia), we don't want to take any risks with him as back injuries are always critical. We have a lot of cricket coming back after that also," Rohit said here on Tuesday.
India have become the new world No. 1 in ODIs after completing a 3-0 clean sweep of New Zealand, who started the series at No. 1. At Holkar Stadium on Tuesday, India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma struck quick hundreds in stunning opening stand to set the base for 385/9. New Zealand were in the chase till the 32nd over when they lost their opener Devon Conway for 138 following which they were bowled out for 295.
