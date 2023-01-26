Cricket News Live Updates, January 26: Clarke Set For PSL After BCCI Snub, RCB 'Held Back' Overseas Investments

Live now
The 41-year-old, who led Australia to 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, saw his reputation getting tarnished after a video with his girlfriend surfaced online where he can be heard pleading innocence after being accused of having an affair with his ex. The video also claimed that Clarke is planning to rejoin his ex-girlfriend in India Read More
The 41-year-old, who led Australia to 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, saw his reputation getting tarnished after a video with his girlfriend surfaced online where he can be heard pleading innocence after being accused of having an affair with his ex. The video also claimed that Clarke is planning to rejoin his ex-girlfriend in India where he was scheduled to do commentary for Border Gavaskar Trophy which begins on February 9.
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has been offered a commentary sting at the Pakistan Super League after he was reportedly dumped by BCCI for Border Gavaskar Trophy after a video of his altercation with girlfriend went viral on social media.
However, the BCCI has reportedly dumped him after the furor which means he had lost a commercial contract worthy of millions of Australian Dollars— $150,000 to be precise.
Meanwhile, one of the arch-rivals of BCCI, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already used the advantage to the full. They in turn offered a contract to Clarke for the upcoming PSL which begins on February 13.
“I have just been asked to commentate on the PSL, the Pakistan Premier League, and you should see the internationals they have got,” Clarke said as quoted by reports. The 41-year-old is one of the best modern day cricketers from Down Under. He won 2007 and 2015 World Cup, leading Australia to the title eight years later.
Earlier, the 41-year-old was seen having a heated exchange with Jade Yarbrough during their holiday in Noosa, Queensland where his partner was repeatedly accusing him of having an affair with his ex-girlfriend, high-profile fashion designer, Pip Edwards.
Although the video has blurred footage, the audio is crystal clear where Clarke can be heard denying the allegations.
