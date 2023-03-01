Daily News Updates, Wednesday: India Opt to Bat in Indore; Rohit, Kohli Eye Big Milestones

Live now
Latest Cricket News Updates: The action begins in Indore as India lock horns with Australia in the third Test at Holkar Stadium. The hosts have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but they will root for a 3-0 lead in order to finalise their WTC final berth. Australia will take the field under the leadership of Steve Smith as Pat Cummins had to fly back home. They are desperate to bounce back after losing games on the trot.
Virat Kohli will be in focus again. He has been getting good starts in the series so far but failing to convert them into big scores. He achieved a remarkable feat in the Delhi Test, becoming the fastest to get 25,000 runs in international cricket. The former Indian captain will have a chance to add another feather to his colourful cap when he walks out to bat in Indore. (Full Story)
India captain Rohit Sharma has won the coin toss and says his team will bat first at the Holkar Stadium.
Rahul’s performance in the last 10 Tests has been very underwhelming and despite the backing from head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, it is evident that his spot in the playing XI for the third Test is doubtful after he was removed as vice-captain recently.
However, the Indian skipper said that the recent development doesn’t actually tell anything. So, it will be interesting to see whether Gill, who has been waiting patiently for his opportunity, gets a chance on Wednesday or not.
Earlier, Aiden Markram smashed a commanding hundred before West Indies made a strong comeback with late wickets against South Africa in the final session as the first Test started fascinatingly on Day One, here on Tuesday.
Markram hit the sixth Test century of his career as he opened the batting with Dean Elgar, who also impressed at the top of the order with a fine 71. But West Indies responded superbly after Tea, taking seven wickets in a superb display of fast bowling as the Proteas slumped from 221/1 at one point in time to 314/8 at the stumps on Day 1.
It was South Africa who won the toss, and the openers put on 99 runs in the opening session, with Dean Elgar reaching his half-century shortly before lunch on the first day.
